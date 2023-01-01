Tomb of Wang Jian

Built for Wang Jian (847–918), a general who rose to power following the collapse of the Tang dynasty to rule as emperor of the Shu kingdom, this above-ground tomb, the only one excavated in China so far, was pillaged just once sometime after the fall of the Shu following his death.

The tomb is decorated with carvings of 24 musicians and dancers all playing different instruments and is considered to be the best surviving record of Tang dynasty court entertainment; the statue at the back is thought to be the only existing lifelike sculpture of an ancient Chinese king. Strolling the surrounding grounds is free and altogether makes for a pleasant hour or two.