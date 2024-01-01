Culture Park

Chengdu

A sprawling green park of ginkgo-lined paths, lotus-filled ponds (listen out for the massive frogs croaking happily away) and teahouses. There's also children's rides (for a small fee). In the northern section, the lakeside Zhiji teahouse is a particularly nice place to while away part of the day.

