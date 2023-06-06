Chengdu

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Pandas at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Chengdu (成都, Chéngdū) is no great draw when it comes to major tourist sites, yet this is one of the few super-sized Chinese cities that most visitors do end up enjoying. There's a relaxing teahouse culture – favorite local institutions have been serving the same brews for generations; a lively nightlife that mixes craft beer bars and super-hip clubs with Sichuan opera shows; and delicious food that is famous for its heat, history and variety even in cuisine-rich China, and is very much a point of pride: Chengdu is, after all, Unesco's first-ever City of Gastronomy. Oh, and as if that's not enough, this is the place to come to see China's cutest residents – the giant pandas.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pandas at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

    Giant Panda Breeding Research Base

    Chengdu

    One of Chengdu’s most popular attractions, this panda park 18km north of the city centre is the easiest way to glimpse Sichuan’s most famous residents…

  • Wenshu Monastery

    Wenshu Monastery

    Chengdu

    This Tang dynasty monastery is dedicated to Wenshu (Manjushri), the Bodhisattva of Wisdom, and is Chengdu’s largest and best-preserved Buddhist temple…

  • Chengdu Museum

    Chengdu Museum

    Chengdu

    Spanning ancient Shu and pre-Qin dynasties to the Revolutionary era and modern Chengdu, this spectacular five-storey museum (completed in 2016) is packed…

  • CHENGDU, CHINA - September 11: Artifact displayed in Jinsha site museum on September 11, 2010 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. (Photo by Lucas Schifres/Getty Images)

    Jinsha Site Museum

    Chengdu

    In 2001 archaeologists made a historic discovery in Chengdu’s western suburbs: they unearthed a major site containing ruins of the 3000-year-old Shu…

  • Tomb of Wang Jian

    Tomb of Wang Jian

    Chengdu

    Built for Wang Jian (847–918), a general who rose to power following the collapse of the Tang dynasty to rule as emperor of the Shu kingdom, this above…

  • Chengdu Museum of Contemporary Art

    Chengdu Museum of Contemporary Art

    Chengdu

    This privately funded museum aims to create a space for the development and exhibition of contemporary and abstract art in Chinese society. Works on…

  • Wuhou Temple

    Wuhou Temple

    Chengdu

    Located adjacent to Nanjiao Park and surrounded by mossy cypresses, this temple (rebuilt in 1672) honours several figures from the Three Kingdoms period,…

  • Sichuan Museum

    Sichuan Museum

    Chengdu

    Aficionados of Chinese history will enjoy a stop here for a look at Sichuan's past through Shu-era calligraphy and painting, bronze works and ceramics,…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Chengdu

Wenshu Monastery, Chengdu’s largest Buddhist monastery, is dedicated to the Bodhisattva of Wisdom.

Art and Culture

See where old meets new in forward-thinking Chengdu

Aug 19, 2021 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Chengdu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Chengdu