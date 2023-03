Very few things in Chengdu emphasise the stark contrast of modern and traditional China like the squat buildings of Daci Temple surrounded by the towering skyscrapers of the Tai Koo Li development. There's a pleasant teahouse near the southern entrance that makes a nice change from the upscale foreign-cuisine places to eat outside.Though a monastery has stood here since at least the Tang dynasty, the current structures date mostly to the later Qing dynasty.