The Longqing Emperor, 12th of the Ming Dynasty, only managed a six-year shift on the Dragon Throne before he was entombed here, along with three empresses, in 1572. One of the three Ming tombs open for visitors, Zhāo Líng was largely rebuilt in the 1980s and is consequently the least interesting, though there are nice views to be had of other distant tombs from atop the Soul Tower (明楼, Míng Lóu).

In several of the side halls are museum exhibits on the life of the emperor. The 872 bus doesn't stop here; it's a half-hour walk from Dìng Líng, or local unlicensed taxis will drive you for ¥20.