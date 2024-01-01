Museum of the Ming Tombs

Beijing

LoginSave

Housed in several buildings at Dìng Líng, some of which were closed for renovation at time of research, this museum displays a selection of items excavated from the tomb, along with replicas of silks and fabrics that were destroyed both in the botched 1950s excavation and by the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beijing, China. March 2011

    Forbidden City

    27.4 MILES

    Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…

  • Summer Palace

    Summer Palace

    20.58 MILES

    A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…

  • Exterior of building in Tiananmen Square.

    Tian'anmen Square

    28.45 MILES

    Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…

  • Beihai Park 北海公园:承光殿 (Beijing 北京)

    Beihai Park

    26.7 MILES

    Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…

  • Southeast Corner Watchtower, with purple flowers in foreground.

    Southeast Corner Watchtower

    29.31 MILES

    This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…

  • Sculpted column in front of Gate of Heavenly Peace.

    Gate of Heavenly Peace

    28.13 MILES

    Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …

  • Photo shoot in 798 Art District.

    798 Art District

    25.57 MILES

    Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…

  • Lama Temple.

    Lama Temple

    26.01 MILES

    Converted from a princely residence to a lamasery in the 18th century, the Lama Temple extends through a crescendo of ever more divine halls in a whirl of…

View more attractions

Nearby Beijing attractions

1. Dìng Líng

0.26 MILES

Of all the Ming tombs, this is the only one to have been excavated, and visitors can descend into the enormous burial chambers of the Wanli Emperor (1563…

2. Zhāo Líng

0.53 MILES

The Longqing Emperor, 12th of the Ming Dynasty, only managed a six-year shift on the Dragon Throne before he was entombed here, along with three empresses…

3. Xiàn Líng

1.28 MILES

The tomb of the Hongxi Emperor (1378–1425), the second emperor to be buried at the Ming Tombs after Yongle in Chang Ling next door. Not open for visitors.

4. Qìng Líng

1.29 MILES

The tomb of the Taichang Emperor, one of the last emperors to be interred at the Ming Tombs. The road here actually passes through the grounds of the…

5. Cháng Líng

1.35 MILES

It's no coincidence that the most magnificent of the Ming tombs bears more than a passing resemblance to the Forbidden City. It was commissioned by the…

6. Mào Líng

1.55 MILES

The 15th-century tomb of the Chenghua Emperor. Not open for visitors.

7. Yù Líng

1.6 MILES

The tomb of the Zhengtong Emperor (1427–1442), who famously became emperor twice. Captured by the Mongols after a disastrous military campaign, he was…

8. Yŏng Líng

1.69 MILES

The tomb of the Jiajing Emperor (1507–1567). Not open for visitors.