Museum of the Ming Tombs

Housed in several buildings at Dìng Líng, some of which were closed for renovation at time of research, this museum displays a selection of items excavated from the tomb, along with replicas of silks and fabrics that were destroyed both in the botched 1950s excavation and by the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution.
Nearby Beijing attractions
0.26 MILES
Of all the Ming tombs, this is the only one to have been excavated, and visitors can descend into the enormous burial chambers of the Wanli Emperor (1563…
0.53 MILES
The Longqing Emperor, 12th of the Ming Dynasty, only managed a six-year shift on the Dragon Throne before he was entombed here, along with three empresses…
1.28 MILES
The tomb of the Hongxi Emperor (1378–1425), the second emperor to be buried at the Ming Tombs after Yongle in Chang Ling next door. Not open for visitors.
1.29 MILES
The tomb of the Taichang Emperor, one of the last emperors to be interred at the Ming Tombs. The road here actually passes through the grounds of the…
1.35 MILES
It's no coincidence that the most magnificent of the Ming tombs bears more than a passing resemblance to the Forbidden City. It was commissioned by the…
1.55 MILES
The 15th-century tomb of the Chenghua Emperor. Not open for visitors.
1.6 MILES
The tomb of the Zhengtong Emperor (1427–1442), who famously became emperor twice. Captured by the Mongols after a disastrous military campaign, he was…
1.69 MILES
The tomb of the Jiajing Emperor (1507–1567). Not open for visitors.