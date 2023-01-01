Taipa Houses-Museum

Before being converted into a museum, the pastel-coloured villas (c 1921) here were the summer residences of wealthy Macanese. The Macanese Living Museum is a permanent display of local history and culture, while two of the other houses are reserved for rotating exhibitions spanning art, religion, architecture and food culture. There's a large and attractively landscaped lotus pond out the front, with the towering casinos of Cotai in the distance, that art students like to sketch.