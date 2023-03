A picturesque monastery founded in the 19th century by Buddhist monks, Pou Tai is the most important Pure Land Buddhism or Amidism site in Macau. There's an enormous bronze statue of Lord Gautama in its main hall, and prayer pavilions and orchid greenhouses scattered around the complex. There are two vegetarian restaurants here in the main building.

The original temple restaurant is on the 1st floor, and a new and modern one on the ground floor.