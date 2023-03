Pak Tai Temple sits quietly in a breezy square framed by old banyan trees. It is dedicated to a martial deity, the Taoist God ('Tai') of the North ('Pak'), who allgedly defeated the Demon King terrorising the universe. A pair of Chinese lions guard the entrance to the temple. On the third day of the third lunar month each year, Cantonese opera performances take place here. Local residents come to chill in the square before the temple in late afternoon.