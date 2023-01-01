In the MGM Cotai's atrium, the walls are hung with LED screens showing razor-sharp images of landscapes from all over the world. These are interspersed with vertical gardens where purportedly 2000 plant species grow, including extinct 19th-century botanicals revived from seed banks. Topping it off is a glass canopy larger than a football field. It's quite an experience to traverse this space – lofty and futuristic, but with the grandeur and transience of an old train station.

The atrium is doused in natural light by day and dramatically lit by night. Not surprisingly, the massive space measuring four stories high is named the 'Spectacle'.