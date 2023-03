Coloane offers a convenient and inexpensive opportunity to see pandas. The pair of cuddly ones are kept inside a purpose-built pavilion inside Seac Pai Van Park. There are six hour-long viewing sessions daily, from 10am to 4pm. While waiting for your turn, you can check out the peacocks, monkeys and toucan.

To get here, take any bus with a stop at Seac Pai Van Park; there are plenty of them originating in different places in Macau.