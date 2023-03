Atop Alto de Coloane (170m), this 20m-high white jade statue of the goddess who gave Macau its name was erected in 1998. It's the best part of a touristy 'cultural village', which also features Tian Hou Temple. A free bus runs from the A-Ma ornamental entrance gate (媽祖文化村石牌坊) on Estrada de Seac Pai Van half-hourly from 8am to 6pm. You can also reach both by following the Coloane Trail from Seac Pai Van Park; it's a 90-minute walk.

Buses 21A, 25 and 50 go to Estrada de Seac Pai Van.