Coloane's 'urban centre' is an old fishing village on its southwestern coast. It is marked by Tam Kung Temple to the south and Lai Chi Vun Village to the north, with winding alleys, tiny squares, temples and modern villas in between. Coloane Village retains an idyllic air, especially in the late afternoon when the tour groups have left. Attractions here include delicious Portuguese and Macanese restaurants, the Chapel of St Francis Xavier and a couple of small but important temples.