A row of five restored colonial-style houses of the former Ká Hó Leprosarium and the lovely Ká Hó Church of Our Lady of Sorrows have been restored and are reopening in phases. The yellow-and-red houses with verandahs used to accommodate female leprosy patients when the site was a leper colony; a sixth house, in a state of dilapidation at the time of research, will also be restored. It was the chapel before the larger Church of Our Lady of Sorrows was built in 1966.

Bus 15 from Hác Sá Beach goes to Ká Hó. Disembark at St Joseph School (Escola S. Jose de Ká Hó, 九澳聖若瑟小學), right at the exit of Ká Hó Village, a lacklustre cluster of houses next to a huge construction site. From the school, the walk here is 20 minutes. A cab ride from downtown Macau to the leprosarium is about 20 minutes.