Welcome to Shěnyáng
The capital of Liáoníng province, prosperous Shěnyáng (沈阳) has made enormous strides in overcoming its reputation as a postindustrial 'rust-belt' city. True, Shěnyáng is still a sprawling metropolis, but the metro is easy to navigate, and there’s a buzz on the streets and in the designer malls as locals grow confident, positive and urbane.
For the traveller, Shěnyáng boasts its very own Imperial Palace, a tomb complex and decent museums, as well as several fine parks. Given its strategic location as a transport hub for the north of China, Shěnyáng is well worth a stopover on your journey.
Top experiences in Shěnyáng
