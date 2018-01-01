Welcome to Shěnyáng

The capital of Liáoníng province, prosperous Shěnyáng (沈阳) has made enormous strides in overcoming its reputation as a postindustrial 'rust-belt' city. True, Shěnyáng is still a sprawling metropolis, but the metro is easy to navigate, and there’s a buzz on the streets and in the designer malls as locals grow confident, positive and urbane.

