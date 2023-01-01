In the centre of Jinji Lake, China's biggest inland city lake, Peach Blossom Island was man-made with soil dredged from the lake. Landscaped with peach trees, rockeries, gurgling streams and a lotus pond, it makes for a pleasant trip, especially when the peach trees bloom with delicate pink and white flowers each year in March.

Fifty per cent of the island's surface is covered in peach trees and the reed wetlands surrounding it are a haven for wild birds. Many locals to come to the island to fish in the lake. On a clear day the views of landmarks around the lake, such as the Suzhou Culture and Arts Centre, are stunning.

Tickets include return travel by speedboat to and from the Jinji Lake tour boats terminal.