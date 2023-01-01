Jinji Lake lies at the very heart of Suzhou's Industrial Park neighbourhood, home to many of the city's young professionals and expats. At 7.4 sq km, Jinji is China's largest inner-city lake and is surrounded by pretty riverside parks, hip shopping centres and high-end hotels and restaurants.

You can take to the water on a sightseeing boat to Ligongdi Pier (¥30 one way) or Peach Blossom Island from the Moon Harbour boat terminal, on the lake's northern edge. Another wonderful way to experience Jinji is by walking the 14km circular fitness trail, a pedestrian-only series of paths and bridges that skirt the lake's perimeter. En route, you'll take in views of one of China's prettiest purpose-built, modern neighbourhoods, a testament to thoughtful planned urban development.