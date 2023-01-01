Garden of Cultivation

This small but perfectly formed garden is often overlooked by visitors who are drawn to Suzhou's larger and more famous gardens. Its simple layout makes use of rockeries, water features and covered corridors, while some of the living quarters are decorated with furniture, creating an intimate atmosphere.

The garden's hidden location means it largely remains free of the crowds that dominate other gardens, making it and the surrounding streets a wonderful place to appreciate the serenity that was once an essential feature of all Suzhou's gardens. Find it by following the arrows and name ('艺圃') daubed in bold red characters on the whitewashed walls of surrounding streets.