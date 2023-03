This beautiful complex in the northwest corner of the village is the highlight of the town, dating to the Ming dynasty. It was once the home of a former magistrate. The garden, with its rockeries and a meandering lake, is divided into five sections by walls, each section designed to invoke a season. Legend has it that Emperor Qianlong himself planted the stately magnolia tree when he stayed for a night. If you visit just one sight in Mudu, come here.