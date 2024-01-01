Mingyue Temple

Jiangsu

LoginSave

This large and attractive temple originally dates to the 10th century, but has been largely reconstructed (since last being mostly destroyed during the Cultural Revolution) and received a facelift in 2019. The 1000-arm, four-faced Guanyin statue is worth hunting down – notice the ruler she holds in one of her lower hands, among other Buddhist ritual objects.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bǎijiānlóu

    Bǎijiānlóu

    25.9 MILES

    Oddly overlooked by most visitors, this 400m stretch of 100 (or so) wooden row houses, flanking a narrow canal, is Nanxun's most charming spot. The…

  • Pingjiang Lu

    Pingjiang Lu

    8.33 MILES

    On the eastern side of the city, this canalside road has whitewashed local houses sitting comfortably side by side with teahouses and trendy cafes selling…

  • Pan Gate Scenic Area

    Pan Gate Scenic Area

    6.58 MILES

    This quiet part of Suzhou is lovely, with a section of the city wall straddling the outer moat in the southwest corner of the city. Dating from 1355, the…

  • Tiger Hill

    Tiger Hill

    7.11 MILES

    In the far northwest of town, Tiger Hill is a major drawcard for Chinese tourists, and the beacon that draws them is the leaning Cloud Rock Pagoda (云岩塔,…

  • Garden of the Master of the Nets

    Garden of the Master of the Nets

    7.91 MILES

    Off Shiquan Jie, this pocket-sized garden is considered one of Suzhou's best preserved. Laid out in the 12th century, it went to seed and was later…

  • Suzhou Museum

    Suzhou Museum

    8.45 MILES

    This stunning museum, one of only two in mainland China designed by IM Pei, is a modern interpretation of Suzhou architecture, with its confluence of…

  • Humble Administrator’s Garden

    Humble Administrator’s Garden

    8.64 MILES

    The largest of Suzhou's gardens, the Humble Administrator’s Garden is often considered to be the most impressive, but its fame draws in constant crowds,…

  • Garden of Cultivation

    Garden of Cultivation

    7.17 MILES

    This small but perfectly formed garden is often overlooked by visitors who are drawn to Suzhou's larger and more famous gardens. Its simple layout makes…

View more attractions

Nearby Jiangsu attractions

1. Yan Family Garden

0.03 MILES

This beautiful complex in the northwest corner of the village is the highlight of the town, dating to the Ming dynasty. It was once the home of a former…

2. Hongyin Mountain Villa

0.06 MILES

Perhaps the most interesting place in Mudu is this villa, with its elaborate opera stage, exhibits and even an imperial pier where Emperor Qianlong docked…

3. Mudu Old Town

0.1 MILES

The old town of Mudu is principally hemmed in by the canal and Xiangxi Xilu. It's a small area to explore, and you only need half a day to do it justice.

4. Ancient Pine Garden

0.13 MILES

In the middle of Shantang Jie, this attractive courtyard complex is known for its intricately carved beams. Look out for wooden impressions of officials,…

5. Bangyan Mansion

0.24 MILES

With a rich collection of antique furniture and intricate carvings of stone, wood and brick (it often serves as a movie set), this dignified complex was…

6. Lingyan Mountain

0.82 MILES

A one-kilometre walk north of the old town, Lingyan Mountain, the ‘Cliff of the Spirits’, was once the site of a palace where Emperor Qianlong stayed…

7. Hanshan Temple

5.3 MILES

Literally meaning 'Cold Mountain Temple' and founded around AD 500, Hanshan is famous in China thanks to a Tang-dynasty (618–907) poem that is taught at…

8. Garden to Linger In

6.5 MILES

One of the largest gardens in Suzhou, this 3-hectare plot was originally built in the Ming dynasty by a doctor as a relaxing place for his recovering…