This large and attractive temple originally dates to the 10th century, but has been largely reconstructed (since last being mostly destroyed during the Cultural Revolution) and received a facelift in 2019. The 1000-arm, four-faced Guanyin statue is worth hunting down – notice the ruler she holds in one of her lower hands, among other Buddhist ritual objects.
Mingyue Temple
Jiangsu
