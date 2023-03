With a rich collection of antique furniture and intricate carvings of stone, wood and brick (it often serves as a movie set), this dignified complex was the home of the 19th-century writer and politician Feng Guifen, who earned prestigious second-place (bǎngyǎn) in the imperial examinations of his year. The surrounding garden is very attractive, with lotus ponds, arched bridges, bamboo and other plants.