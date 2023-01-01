Perhaps the most interesting place in Mudu is this villa, with its elaborate opera stage, exhibits and even an imperial pier where Emperor Qianlong docked his boat. The stage in the centre hall is impressive; honoured guests were seated in front and the galleries along the sides of the hall were for women. The emperor was a frequent visitor and you can see his uncomfortable-looking imperial chair and plastic displays of imperial feasts. Opera is still performed here on festival days.
Hongyin Mountain Villa
Jiangsu
