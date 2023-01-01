Tachuan is a favourite with photographers, especially in the early spring, when the rapeseed blooms, and in the autumn, when the leaves of the old-growth trees turn vivid colours. Year-round you can stroll the flagstone walking path through the village, past residents tending their rice and tea fields. From afar, the village looks like a pagoda (hence the name; the ‘tǎ’ in Tachuan means ‘pagoda’; the full name means 'Pagoda River') as it’s built across the steps of foothills.

Tachuan is 5km northeast of Hongcun, on the road to Huangshan.