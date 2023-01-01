First settled in the Tang dynasty, Pingshan was once the largest village in the county, with 38 ancestral halls and 13 archways. Its stature made it a target during the Cultural Revolution and only a handful of these structures remain. The lack of grand halls means that Pingshan sees few visitors; most who do come are art students sitting with easels in shady corners. With its canal lined with rose bushes, meandering cobblestone lanes and whitewashed homes, the village is a delightful picture.

Just a few kilometres away is Xiuli, a repository of restored old buildings.