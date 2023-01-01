Labyrinthine Nanping has a history of more than 1100 years. However, it's relatively recent history that draws most visitors, particularly film fans: much of Zhang Yimou’s 1989 tragedy Judou was filmed inside the village's Xuzhi Hall (叙秩堂, Xùzhì Táng). Props from the film and behind-the-scenes photographs from the filming are on display inside the dramatic 530-year-old hall. Parts of Ang Lee's 1999 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon were filmed next door in the Ming dynasty Kuiguang Hall (奎光堂, Kuíguāng Táng).

Nanping is 5km west of Yixian. Minibuses (¥3) depart for Nanping every 30 minutes (7am to 4pm) from Yixian; a taxi from Xidi costs ¥40.