A rich and dense forest of feathery bamboo, Mukeng is most famous as the setting for the breathtaking zero-gravity bamboo-top fight scenes in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. You can't quite get to the exact spot where the magical swordplay was enacted, but you can hike 1km up the ridge for views over the grove of golden plumes. You can also walk across a dramatically perched and rather nerve-racking glass bridge (¥60).

Mukeng is 5km east of Hongcun.