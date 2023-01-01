Huizhou Old Town

The entrance to the old town is marked by Yanghe Gate (阳和门, Yánghé Mén), a double-eaved, wooden gate tower that dates from the Song dynasty. To the left are two stone xièzhì (獬豸, a legendary beast) and straight ahead, the main attraction: the magnificent Xuguo Archway (许国石坊, Xǔguó Shífáng). This is China’s sole surviving four-sided decorative archway, with 12 lions (18 in total if you count the cubs) seated on pedestals around it and a profusion of bas-relief carvings of other mythical creatures.

Continue in the same direction to reach the alleyway (on the left) to the old residential area of Doushan Jie (斗山街古民居; Dòushānjiē Gǔmínjū), a street of Huizhou houses, with several courtyard residences decorated with exquisitely carved lintels, beautiful interiors and occasional pairs of leaping-on blocks for mounting horses. Villagers will likely invite you inside their homes to look around, though they will expect a small payment (¥10 to ¥20, depending on the size of your group) or a purchase from their shop.

You can walk here from Shexian bus station in about 20 minutes: cross the bridge over the river and turn right at the end of the road.