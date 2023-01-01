Little-visited Yulang is a historic riverine port village on the Lian River (练江, Liàn Jiāng). The cobbled and picturesque alley of Yuliang Jie (渔梁街) houses former transfer stations for the wood, salt and tea that plied the river; the tea shop at No 87 is an example. Note the firewalls separating the houses along the road. The attraction with most historical significance is the 138m-long granite Yuliang Dam (渔梁坝, Yúliáng Bà) across the river; it's believed to be 1400 years old.

Boat operators can take you on excellent 20-minute return river trips (¥20).

A pedicab from Shexian’s bus station or Huizhou Old Town to Yuliang costs ¥10.