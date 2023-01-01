When its granite peaks and twisted pines are wreathed in spectral folds of mist, the idyllic views of Huangshan (黄山; Huángshān) easily nudge it into the select company of China’s top 10, nay, top five, sights. The summit's huge network of connecting trails and walks meander up, down and across several individual sublime peaks. More than a few visitors spend several nights on the peak, and catching the first rays of sunrise from the North Sea (北海; Běihǎi) is a highlight for those overnighting.

Legions of poets and painters have drawn inspiration from Huangshan’s iconic beauty. Yesterday’s artists seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of the temporal world have however been replaced by crowds of tourists, who bring the hustle and bustle with them: the mountain is inundated with tourist traffic at points. But Huangshan still rewards visitors with moments of tranquillity, and the unearthly views are simply breathtaking.