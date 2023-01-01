This small village’s drawcard sights are the extravagant households (八大家, bādàjiā) of eight rich brothers. Each Qing-dynasty residence shares similar elegant Huizhou features, with interior courtyards, carved wood panels and small gardens. A distinctive aspect of the residences is their elegantly painted ceilings, the patterns and details of which survive. Each an independent entity, the households are interconnected by doors and linked together into a systemic whole.

Guanlu is 8km west of Yixian past Nanping. It doesn't get many visitors so you may need to get a guide (included with the price of admission) to unlock the buildings for you.

Minibuses (¥3) depart for Guanlu every 30 minutes (7am to 4pm) from Yixian; a taxi from Xidi costs ¥40.