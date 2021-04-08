Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…
Sha Tau Kok
An off-limits border area for more than 60 years, Sha Tau Kok Village (沙頭角), which lies 11km northeast of Fanling, was sealed off from the rest of Hong Kong in 1951 following the communist takeover of China. While access to the border town itself is still restricted to local residents, the 400 hectares of land – and the patchwork of villages that it contains – to the west and southwest have been partially open since 2012.
Explore Sha Tau Kok
- LLai Chi Wo
Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…
- KKang Yung Study Hall
This graceful study hall in the Hakka village of Sheung Wo Hang (上禾坑村) was a private school in the 18th century and once had students from as far away as…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sha Tau Kok.
See
Lai Chi Wo
Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…
See
Kang Yung Study Hall
This graceful study hall in the Hakka village of Sheung Wo Hang (上禾坑村) was a private school in the 18th century and once had students from as far away as…