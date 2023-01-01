Hong Kong Maritime Museum

This multilayered museum records 2000 years of Chinese maritime history and the development of the Port of Hong Kong. Exhibits include ceramics from China’s ancient sea trade, shipwreck treasures and old nautical instruments. Modern displays on topics such as diving and conservation are on the upper levels; some of the most eye-opening artefacts are in the basement galleries dedicated to the Canton Trade, including a replica of the first junk to make it to New York in 1847.