Exchange Square

This complex of office towers houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange but what comes as a complete surprise in Central's urban forest is the attractive, elevated sculpture garden at its heart. Here water buffalo graze amid fountains and giant stylised taichi masters tower above lunching office workers. The sculptures are by acclaimed British, Běijīng and Taiwanese artists – Henry Moore, Lynn Chadwick, Ren Zhe and Ju Ming. Access is via a network of overhead walkways linked to IFC Mall.