Most things in Hong Kong exist in the sky, and the contemporary art scene is no different. H Queen's is a vertical arts centre right in the heart of Central Hong Kong, housing some big-ticket international names that include David Zwirner, Pace and Hauser & Wirth. There are 24 galleries in total, with a selection of restaurants for nibbles afterwards too. Business hours differ, but the galleries are mostly open around 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Saturday.