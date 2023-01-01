This arts and lifestyle hub occupies the multistorey modernist building complex of the old married police quarters (c 1951). Dozens of small galleries and shops, including a branch of G.O.D. peddle local design in the form of hip handmade jewellery, clothing, housewares and more, making the PMQ a terrific place to hunt for nontacky souvenirs. There are also several restaurants and cafes, a breezy central courtyard hosting pop-ups and street art, and a large space on the top floor with rotating free exhibitions.

The site's earliest incarnation was a temple built in 1843, which was subsequently replaced by Central School, where Nationalist leader Dr Sun Yatsen once studied. Remnants of the school remain. PMQ is bounded by Hollywood Rd (north), Staunton St (south), Aberdeen St (east) and Shing Wong St (west).