Dr Sun Yat-Sen Museum

Dr Sun Yat-Sen was a key figure in the fight to establish a Chinese republic and served as its first president in the days after the revolution in 1911, later founding the Kuomintang – Chinese Nationalist Party. Housed in a grand Edwardian building, this museum of archival material dedicated to his life is fascinating but confusingly laid out – start on the 2nd floor, which is the best place to learn why Yat-Sen is considered the father of modern China.

If you're taking the bus, alight at the Hong Kong Baptist Church on Caine Rd.