Ohel Leah Synagogue

This Moorish Romantic temple, completed in 1902, is named after Leah Gubbay Sassoon, the matriarch of a philanthropic Sephardic Jewish family. It's Hong Kong's earliest synagogue and still very much in use. It's gated and guarded so if you want to see its sumptuous interior (or even the exterior) you need to book an appointment (Jewish only; bring ID). Those who keep kosher can call ahead to shop at the Kosher Mart, Hong Kong's only dedicated kosher grocery store.