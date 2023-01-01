Liang Yi Museum

This private three-floor museum houses two exquisite collections: antique Chinese furniture from the Ming and Qing dynasties, and Chinese-inspired European vanities from the 19th and 20th century. The former is one of the world’s best. The precious collection is displayed through rotating themed exhibitions that change every six months, paired with museum pieces called in from world-class galleries all over the globe. The museum itself is a stunning space; visits are by appointment only (book at least a day ahead) and by guided tour.

Visitors can touch or sit on the pieces, which are not separated by rope or glass.