Hong Kong Museum of Medical Sciences

Although this museum's focus is medical sciences, there are several interesting exhibits for tourists – in particular the section dedicated to the history of the Tai Ping Shan District in which the museum stands, now a hipster hood of little indie shops, bars and cafes, but once a vast slum area of tenement housing. It was here in 1894 that an outbreak of bubonic plague originated, turning Hong Kong into a quarantined port and making the British rethink health and medicine in the colony.

The museum building itself is a lovely Edwardian-style, brick-and-tile structure (1905) fronted by bauhinia trees. If you take the bus, alight at the Ladder St bus stop on Caine Rd.