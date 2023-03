Also called Lascar Mosque after the Indian sea people it was originally built for, Hong Kong's oldest mosque is a mint-green beauty now dwarfed by the Mid-Level high-rises. The first mosque on this site was erected in 1849 and called Mohammedan; the one here today was built in 1915. Non-Muslims can enter on casual guided tours during opening hours, or just drop by to admire its facade from the terrace. Jamia Mosque is accessible from the Central–Mid-Levels Escalator.