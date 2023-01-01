Central–Mid-Levels Escalator

The world's longest covered outdoor people-mover zigzags from Central's offices to homes near Conduit Rd in the Mid-Levels using an 800m system of escalators and walkways. Embark and watch the streets unveil – do so early evening, heading uphill from where it starts on Queen's Rd Central, and you'll see one of the world's most serene daily commutes. It's also very handy for reaching the bars of Soho without having to sweat and puff your way up the steep ladder streets.