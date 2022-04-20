Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…
Kowloon
Tsim Sha Tsui is endowed with marvelous museums, an unbeatable harbor setting and all the superlatives Central has to offer on a more human scale. Other assets include leafy parks, interesting architecture and the most diverse mix of people in all of Hong Kong. Indigenous Yau Ma Tei is old Hong Kong at its most captivating – a mosaic of neon, night markets, guesthouses and martial-arts schools, while Mong Kok is all sardine-packed commercialism. In New Kowloon, a Buddhist nunnery and a Taoist temple beckon the spiritually inclined.
Explore Kowloon
- Hong Kong Museum of History
- Temple Street Night Market
- Chi Lin Nunnery
- SSik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple
- Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade
- SShanghai Street
- KKowloon Park
- Kowloon Walled City Park
- FFormer Marine Police Headquarters
