Tsim Sha Tsui is endowed with marvelous museums, an unbeatable harbor setting and all the superlatives Central has to offer on a more human scale. Other assets include leafy parks, interesting architecture and the most diverse mix of people in all of Hong Kong. Indigenous Yau Ma Tei is old Hong Kong at its most captivating – a mosaic of neon, night markets, guesthouses and martial-arts schools, while Mong Kok is all sardine-packed commercialism. In New Kowloon, a Buddhist nunnery and a Taoist temple beckon the spiritually inclined.