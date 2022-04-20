Kowloon

Tsim Sha Tsui is endowed with marvelous museums, an unbeatable harbor setting and all the superlatives Central has to offer on a more human scale. Other assets include leafy parks, interesting architecture and the most diverse mix of people in all of Hong Kong. Indigenous Yau Ma Tei is old Hong Kong at its most captivating – a mosaic of neon, night markets, guesthouses and martial-arts schools, while Mong Kok is all sardine-packed commercialism. In New Kowloon, a Buddhist nunnery and a Taoist temple beckon the spiritually inclined.

Explore Kowloon

  • Hong Kong Museum of History

    Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…

  • Temple Street Night Market

    When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…

  • Chi Lin Nunnery

    One of Hong Kong's most arresting and tranquil escapes, this Buddhist complex, originally dating from the 1930s, was rebuilt completely of wood (and not a…

  • S

    Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple

    A devout ensemble of halls, shrines, pavilions and altars, this busy temple is a destination for all walks of Hong Kong society, from pensioners and…

  • Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade

    One of the finest city skylines in the world has to be that of Hong Kong Island, and the promenade here is one of the best ways to get an uninterrupted…

  • S

    Shanghai Street

    Strolling down Shanghai St will return you to a time long past. Once Kowloon’s main drag, it's flanked by shops selling Chinese wedding gowns, sandalwood…

  • K

    Kowloon Park

    Built on the site of a barracks for an Indian regiment of the British Army, Kowloon Park is an oasis of greenery and a refreshing escape from the Nathan…

  • Kowloon Walled City Park

    Try to imagine that this 1.2-hectare ornamental park, built by the British in the early 1990s, was just a few years earlier one of the most infamous…

  • F

    Former Marine Police Headquarters

    Built in 1884, this gorgeous Victorian complex is one of Hong Kong’s four oldest government buildings. It was used continuously by the Hong Kong Marine…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kowloon.

  • See

    Hong Kong Museum of History

    Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…

  • See

    Temple Street Night Market

    When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…

  • See

    Chi Lin Nunnery

    One of Hong Kong's most arresting and tranquil escapes, this Buddhist complex, originally dating from the 1930s, was rebuilt completely of wood (and not a…

  • See

    Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple

    A devout ensemble of halls, shrines, pavilions and altars, this busy temple is a destination for all walks of Hong Kong society, from pensioners and…

  • See

    Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade

    One of the finest city skylines in the world has to be that of Hong Kong Island, and the promenade here is one of the best ways to get an uninterrupted…

  • See

    Shanghai Street

    Strolling down Shanghai St will return you to a time long past. Once Kowloon’s main drag, it's flanked by shops selling Chinese wedding gowns, sandalwood…

  • See

    Kowloon Park

    Built on the site of a barracks for an Indian regiment of the British Army, Kowloon Park is an oasis of greenery and a refreshing escape from the Nathan…

  • See

    Kowloon Walled City Park

    Try to imagine that this 1.2-hectare ornamental park, built by the British in the early 1990s, was just a few years earlier one of the most infamous…

  • See

    Former Marine Police Headquarters

    Built in 1884, this gorgeous Victorian complex is one of Hong Kong’s four oldest government buildings. It was used continuously by the Hong Kong Marine…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Kowloon

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.