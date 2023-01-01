This stumpy pagoda from 974 is the oldest Buddhist structure in Kaifeng and was originally a nine-storey hexagonal building, typical of the Northern Song style. The pagoda is clad in tiles decorated with 108 different Buddha images – note that most of the Buddhas on the lower levels have had their faces smashed off. The pagoda is all that survives of Tianqing Temple (天清寺, Tiānqīng Sì), but worshippers still flock here to burn incense and pray.

Across from the entrance, Yuwangtai Park (禹王台公园, Yǔwángtái Gōngyuán) is popular with local families, with its five flower gardens, small temple, revolutionary memorial and children's playground.

You'll find the pagoda hidden down alleyways east of the train station. Cross southward under the railway tracks from the corner of Huayuan Jie and Houzhuang Jie. From here follow the path, along with any red arrows spray-painted on the walls. Buses 8, 12 and 15 get relatively close; ask the driver to let you off at the right stop, or grab a taxi.