Kaifeng's most iconic landmark is a magnificent 11th-century Iron Pagoda (55m tall) at the centre of a pleasant park. The gorgeous, glazed-brick edifice, named for its rust-coloured tiles, is the oldest and tallest of its kind in China. You can climb its narrow stairs for an additional ¥35. Take bus 1 from Zhongshan Lu; alternatively, a taxi will cost ¥10.