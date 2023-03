Housed in a colossal fortress 10km west of town, the Kaifeng Museum contains a modest collection of archaeological finds, woodblock prints and historical objects, along with a sizeable exhibition on Zhang Zeduan's Qingming painting. The audio guide (¥20 with ¥200 deposit) is helpful for lending context to the displays.

Get here on bus 56 from Zhongshan Zhongduan (¥1, 45 minutes, every 25 minutes), or by taxi (¥25). Bring your passport.