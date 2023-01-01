Yue Fei Temple

Dedicated to the Southern Song military hero Yue Fei, this temple was first founded in 1478. The weatherbeaten temple hasn't seen much restoration, and has a refreshing sense of time and place that is difficult to find in most popular temples.

Don't be surprised to come across the 'five kneeling traitors' statues of the corrupt officials who persecuted Yue Fei and were instrumental in the hero's execution. The officials were not punished in their lifetimes but statues like these were erected posthumously at Yue Fei's mausoleum in Hangzhou. Visitors are encouraged to give the traitors a little whip (whips provided) as they pass by.