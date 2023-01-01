Kāifēng Fǔ

This reconstructed site of the government offices of the Northern Song has daily theatricals commencing outside the gates – the doors are thrown open and costumed actors play period scenes, complete with cracking whips and the sound of gongs. Drumming, kung-fu displays and Chinese-language plays are staged inside throughout the day. Drama aside, the site is one of Kaifeng's better recreations of Song imperial life, with English explanations, martial parade grounds, a prison and several appearances by the famed Judge Bao.