All Inclusive Private Tour of Maiji Mountain Grottoes & Fuxi Temple, Dadiwan Site
Day 1: Arrive at Tianshui (D) By flight or high speed train arrive at Tianshui, Our professional tour guide will meet you at the arriving hall Transfer to the downtown, Accommodation : Tianshui Sunshine Hotel Day 2: (B/L/D) Enjoy breakfast in the hotel, by car / van to Maiji Moutain Grottoes, there are morn than 7,200 stone carvings and clay sculptures preserved very well, also called “Museum of the Oriental Sculpture ”. Tianshui is the hometown of Fuxi, who, the ancestor of the Chinese nation was born here, legend has Fuxi created language, Eight Trigrams and taught people etiquette for the development of civilization of human.In the afternoon, you will visit The Fuxi temple and the folk-custom museum in the town. The folk-custom museum is based on a local Hu’s residence, it was consist of a southward compound and northward compound, the original domestic architectures of the residential compounds have been well- preserved.Accommodation : Tianshui Sunshine Hotel Day 3: (B/L/D) You will be transferred by comfortably air-conditioned private vehicle to Dadiwan Museum, it will take about 1.5 hours on the way, you will see the local village's scenery. The Dadiwan Museum opened in 2011,The site has a history ranging from 4,800 to 8,000 years Right in here, one may witness the most ancient Chinese paintings, specimens of crops, painted potteries, characters of Chinese language, concrete ground floor and Chinese palatial architectures. We will show you to a local restaurant to taste local food. walk around in the local old street. In the afternoon visit the Nanguo Temple is famous for a 2,500 years old cypress being water continuously by an ever-bubbling fountain.Accommodation : Tianshui Sunshine Hotel Day 4: (B) Enjoy your breakfast in the hotel, transfer to the high speed train station or the airport for your next destination. (There are a lot of high speed trains go to Lanzhou and further of the Silk Road) Tour ends, wish you have a pleasant trip with us, and welcome to book our next trip in Gansu province, Tour code is 40805P10 , 40805P9
Silk Road Bullet train Tour
D1 Lanzhou ,Today you will arrive in Lanzhou by train or flight on your own. Upon arrival, meet our nice guide and then will be transferred to the hotel for rest. D2 Lanzhou---Train to Zhangye D2753(18:27-21:53)Breakfast in the hotel, we will drive to visit the Binglingsi Thousand Buddha Caves which is close to Liujiaxia Reservoir, These caves stretch for 200 meters, were built between the 3rd and 18th centuries. after that transfer to the train station and take the express train to Zhangye.D3 Zhangye train to Jiayuguan D2749(17:19-18:28)After breakfast, we will head to visit the Grand Buddha Temple, which is the important place of the Silk Road. then visit the Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park which is the most typical arid area of northern China.then we will take the train to Jiayuguan.D4 Jiayuguan train to Dunhuang D2711(15:34-17:40)In the morning, visit the Jiayuguan pass. This Ming Dynasty fort guards the strategic then visit the Weijin Tombs,which are ancient tombs of brick paintings dating back 265-420 AD.catch your train to DunhuangD5, Dunhuang train to Turpan D2711(17:43-21:17)Morning visit the Mogao Thousand Buddha Grottoes, this UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the great artistic and religious wonders of the world and it is famous for its exquisite murals and various sculptures inside the caves, which was built in different dynasties, spanning 1,000 years of Buddhist art.visit the Echoing Sand Mountaion&Crescent Lake. then catch your express train to Turpan.D 6, Turpan drive to Urumqi (200kms,3hrs driving)In the morning, take you to visit the Karez Well, which is a special irrigation system in desert areas. Sugong Minaret, the largest Islamic minaret in China built in 1778. And Jiaohe Ruins—with a history of 2,300 years lies between two rivers on a loess plateau atop a cliff of over 30m. in the afternoon drive to Urumqi.D7 Urumqi drive Heavenly Lake(120kms,1.5hrs driving)Morning drive to visit the Heavenly Lake, a picturesque Alpine lake, 2000m up in the Tianshan mountain range. Heavenly Lake is a long and narrow gourd-shaped, after lunch back to Urumqi, visit the Xinjiang Museum and Grand Bazaar.D8 Airport tranfer based on your flight schedule
China Backroads
Modern and ancient; bustling and pacific; crowded and isolated—China is a study in mind-blowing contrasts. This trip explores all of them, from the skyscrapers of modern Hong Kong and Beijing to the 3,000-years-plus history of Xi’an, eastern terminus of the Silk Road and the isolated monasteries and rural villages of the Tibetan grasslands that remain virtually untouched by the twenty-first century. This truly is where time stands still and passes you by, often at the same moment. Travel tip: Leave your watch at home.