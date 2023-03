This delightful river settlement boasts several tǔlóu-converted guesthouses and it is a great base from which to explore the tǔlóu areas. The highlight of the village is the Zhang Ancestral Hall. It is surrounded by 23 elaborately carved spear-like stones, which celebrate the achievements of prominent villagers.

The bus station in Nanjing runs six buses (¥20, 1½ hours) to the village between 8am and 5.30pm.