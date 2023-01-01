Zhongchuan Village

This is the ancestral home of the Burmese-Chinese businessman Aw Boon Haw, inventor of the medicinal salve Tiger Balm and owner of (in)famously quirky Haw Par Villa theme park in Singapore. Here you’ll find another villa, but its scale and decor can’t compete with its Singaporean (big) sister. More interesting is his family’s ancestral hall (胡氏家庙, Húshì Jiāmiào), 100m behind the villa. The shrine, the spear-like pillars that celebrate the achievements of their family members, and the setting itself are spectacular.